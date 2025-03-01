THE reggae sounds of Bob Marley will be recreated at a show in Lichfield.

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley will be at the Garrick on 21st March.

It will feature hits such as One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds and Stir It Up.

A spokesperson said:

“When you think reggae, there is only one name that comes to mind. “Legend – The Music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show. “Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, a supremely talented cast recreate the timeless hits.”

Tickets are £33 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.