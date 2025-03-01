A PROFESSOR of microbiology will be the next speaker at the Lichfield Science and Engineering Society.

Prof Martha Clokie from the University of Leicester will give her talk on phage therapy at the Lichfield Garrick at 8pm on 11th March.

A spokesperson said:

“In her talk Prof Clokie will discuss phage therapy – the use of specific bacterial viruses to treat disease – which is currently undergoing a revival of interest worldwide. “It is particularly applicable to target diseases where bacteria are resistant to antibiotics or occur in difficult to reach parts of the body that render antibiotic treatment ineffective. “In the drive to reduce our reliance on antibiotics, phage therapy can be developed to remove selectively specific bacterial pathogens.”

Admission is £8 on the door. Students and members go free. For more details visit www.lses.org.uk.