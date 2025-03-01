A SCHOOL uniform bank in Fradley has been given a boost by a housebuilder.

St Stephen’s Primary School has been collecting and redistributing items as part of a proejct run over a number of years.

But the initiative has grown so popular that more storage was needed – and Bellway, which is building properties at Sheasby Park nearby – decided to donate £200 to help fund a new shed.

PTA treasurer Jen Simkin said:

“Over the past couple of years we’ve seen a growing need for preloved uniform. The challenges of kids growing out of them in five minutes or losing jumpers has been made worse by the rising cost of living. “Our preloved uniform scheme helps families to access good quality, pre-loved school uniforms – reducing pressure on household budgets. “We’d like to thank Bellway for their kindness and commitment to our community. Their support truly makes a difference.”

The shed has also been funded by support from Fradley Parish Council and Fradley Open Gardens and local landscaper Anthony Mallender who prepared the ground for the new structure.

Headteacher Mike Dowd said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Bellway for their generous donation towards our new school shed, which will be used to store donated uniforms for recycling. “Support from local businesses makes a real difference, helping us provide essential resources to families while promoting sustainability. “Bellway’s generosity will help to ensure that every child has access to the uniform they need, fostering inclusivity and support within our school.”