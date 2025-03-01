A COFFEE and cake morning has raised more than £250 for an education project in South Africa.

Organised by Whittington Fairtrade, the event was held at Whittington Church Hall and also saw a raffle of items donated by local Co-op stores.

The money raised will go to support the Pebbles Project in the Western Cape province South Africa.

The non-profit organisation aims to enable children and young adults from agricultural communities to reach their full potential through access to education, health and nutrition services.