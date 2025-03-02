PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to find out more about cancer as an initiative visits the area.

The NHS Cancer Bus will offer information and free health checks as part of plans to raise awareness of symptoms and the importance of early detection.

It will be on Market Square in Lichfield tomorrow (3rd March) and at Morrisons in Burntwood on 5th March.

Dr Gary Free, clinical director for cancer at the NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“We know that early detection of cancer can save lives. The Cancer Bus is a fantastic way to bring vital information straight to the heart of our communities. “Whether you want a health check, have questions about screening programmes, or just want to learn more about cancer signs and symptoms, we encourage everyone to come along.”

For more information visit www.staffsstokeics.org.uk/cancer-bus-tour.