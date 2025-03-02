COUNCIL chiefs say they hope the introduction of bollards will further reduce traffic accessing streets in Lichfield city centre.

The new raising obstacles are being introduced as part of a hybrid pedestrianisation scheme rolled out by Lichfield District Council.

They will replace manned barriers that have been in place since the initial pilot limiting vehicles was introduced.

The new bollards will only be able to be lowered by those with the relevant permissions to access city centre roads.

Cllr Colin Ball, deputy leader of the Labour group, brought up the new control measures at a meeting of the council this week.

He asked:

“Following the installation of the raising bollards, are there any plans to reduce the traffic in the so-called pedestrianised streets in the city centre?”

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, replied:

“As outlined in the report to cabinet in September, the pedestrianisation scheme has reduced vehicle movement in the zone by over 50%. “With the installation of the bollards we expect the numbers of vehicles to reduce further and we will be working to encourage behaviour change wherever possible, with city centre users.”