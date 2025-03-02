A MERGER involving a local housing company has been completed.

Bromford Housing Group will join up with Flagship Housing to become Bromford Flagship.

The companies said the move was a “key milestone” in unlocking additional capacity to deliver more affordable homes.

The new organisation will see Peter Hawes chair the group, while Bromford’s Robert Nettleton has been appointed as CEO.

Mr Nettleton said:

“The need for affordable homes, the quality of service we provide to customers and an absolute focus on place has never been more important. The need to unlock additional capacity that enables housing associations to deliver at scale has also never been greater.



“We’re excited about the huge potential this opportunity offers and ultimately the ability to enable more people to thrive.”

Thew new group will own and manage around 80,000 homes.

The company said the changes would “unlock significant financial capacity” which could see 2,000 new homes a year created oer the next 30 years – with the ambition for half of these to be for social rent.