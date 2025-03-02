A LAST minute Max Chimenes winner sealed a 2-1 win on the road for Chasetown.

The Scholars had gone in front at Atherton Collieries through Joey Butlin, only to see Joe Piggott equalise just after the hour mark.

But as the visitors looked to be heading for a share of the spoils, Chimenes popped up to nab all three points.

Chasetown dominated the early stages but failed to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Sam Unitt was brought down on the edge of the box, but although Jack Langston’s ball in causes some chaos in the penalty area it couldn’t be turned home.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Langston’s cross found Butlin who nodded home to give the visitors the advantage.

Butlin went close to doubling his tally in the second half, but home keeper Sol Honor was equal to his header this time.

Luke Yates fired over for Chasetown before Piggott netted a leveller for Atherton after a quick counter attack.

The hosts almost went in front but were denied by a fantastic save from visiting keeper Curtis Pond.

Scholars captain Danny O’Callaghan blasted a shot over the bar as the game looked to be heading for the draw.

But Joe Dunne’s late cross found Chimenes who made no mistake to fire home and secure the win.