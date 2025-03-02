LICHFIELD maintained their unbeaten home record and retained top spot as they ran out comfortable winners against Matlock.

The first points came when the visitors knocked on and the resulting scrum saw full back Ollie Green wrong-foot the defence before finding Paul Maxwell-Keys who cantered home. Kai Lucas-Dumolo added the extras to make it 7-0 early on.

The visitors responded on six minutes with a penalty goal.

For the second time in the game Lichfield kicked off and again their opponents knocked on. The Myrtle Greens attacked strongly and won a penalty inside Matlock’s 22. The ever alert Sam Benson took a quick tap, but the opportunity was spurned with a knock on close to the try line.

Matlock cleared their lines from the resulting scrum, but the hosts scored from the resulting lineout. A missed move and crisp handling amongst the backs gave right wing Kieran Higgins a one-on-one opening against his opposite number and he made no mistake by handing off the defender to score.

Another successful conversion saw Lichfield extend their lead to 11 points after 12 minutes.

Matlock again fought back with a period of pressure in the home half. A series of close handling phases by the visiting pack ended with their back row forward Wright forcing his way over from close range. The conversion was successful and the gap closed to four points.

Lichfield continued to fall foul of the referee as they strived to impose their grip on the game. However, the away side rarely threatened and on 27 minutes the hosts added their third try of the game when a planned tap move saw tighthead Rory Davis crash over from close range. The successful conversion extended the lead to 21-10.

Penalties affected the flow of the game with both sides being guilty of attracting the referee’s whistle. However, the home side were able to profit when Matlock talked back after winning a penalty. The resulting passage of play ended with Matlock knocking on and from the scrum, a contender for try of the season arrived.

From inside the Lichfield half, Ollie Green ran a great line at speed, breaching the defence and leaving him facing the opposing full back. Ignoring support players, the city man deftly kicked over his opponent and regathered the bouncing ball before swallow diving over the line. The conversion was added, but importantly a bonus point try was also secured.

The Myrtle Greens continued to press and were unlucky not to increase their lead when further forwards’ pressure saw second row Matt Key held up over the line.

Changes were made at half-time, with all three Lichfield substitutes taking the field. Early pressure did not lead to further scores with the penalty count against both teams affecting the flow of the game.

Territorially the home side were on top, but the game reached the final quarter before they added to their lead.

Following a period of play around the Matlock 22, Freddie Wilson pounced on a loose ball and sprinted clear of the covering defence, with Lucas-Dumolo adding the extra points.

Lichfield’s fitness levels led to an impressive final ten minutes with a further four tries reflecting a dominant performance.

Firstly, Rhys Davies made a searing break from inside his own half, leading to a penalty for offside against Matlock. Davies was again involved as he was held up close to the line, but from the ruck Seb Smith darted over for an opportunistic try. The conversion was successful to make it 42-10.

Lichfield were quickly back on the attack thanks to a quick tap and go from captain Kieran Reynolds before he fed Lucas-Dumolo who kicked long into Matlock’s 22. Sam Benson harassed the defence into an error and won possession with a classic steal. The ball was worked quickly to second row Chris Bennett who ran in unopposed.

Matlock failed to return the ball ten metres from the kick off and Lichfield won their own ball before crisp passing freed right wing Higgins. Several support options were open, but Smith took the pass to run in at the corner for an unconverted try.

There was still time for one more though. Smith broke cleverly and found Wilson, who grubber kicked through for Higgins to gather at pace, beating the outside player, drawing the cover and setting up Smith to cross for his second half hat-trick. Josh Butler added the points from the touchline to complete a 61-10 triumph.

With second placed Dronfield also collecting five points, Lichfield’s lead remains three points with both teams having three fixtures left to play.