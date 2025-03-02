CHANGES which could allow people to book GP appointments online have been backed by Lichfield’s MP.

The Government has agreed a deal with doctors worth an additional £889million a year.

It says the new contract across England will also allow people to ask to see their usual doctor.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“When I speak to people on the doorstep, the number one thing that comes up is how difficult it is to get a GP appointment. This can have a huge effect on people’s care and their mental health. “That’s why this deal is so important, it will make it easier for people to see their regular doctor. Slashing red tape and cutting box ticking targets will free up GPs to do their jobs. “There’s much more to do, but I’m delighted to see the Government has a plan for the return of the family doctor and the end of the 8am scramble for appointments.”

The new agreement for the 2025-26 financial year will see the total value of the contract grow by 7.2%.