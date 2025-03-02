A NEW initiative has been launched to provide an alternative way to help people who are homeless in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The Street Aid scheme has been set up by Lichfield District Council to allow people to donate to a fund providing grants for individuals.

The money will be used to help them sustain accommodation and employment, as well as helping services that work closely with those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“I am delighted by the launch of the Street Aid initiative. This facility reassures people who wish to give to the homeless that their donation will have a positive effect on someone’s life.”

The Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire is administering the money and grants, which will see services working with homeless people able to apply for £200 per individual.

People can donate via an online donation page or through a Street Aid contactless point located in the reception area at District Council House in Lichfield where people can make a minimum contribution of £3. A point will also be installed in the coming weeks at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Joseph Smith, head of business development and philanthropy at the Community Foundation for Staffordshire and Shropshire, said:

“This initiative is a great way for people to support the homeless and helps us to make sure that people can give locally to support people locally. “Anything donated is ring-fenced and only spent in Lichfield district. It’s also a great way of ensuring that any donation contributes to a lasting change that can improve someone’s life, rather than a short-term fix with no long-term good.”

Local businesses interested in hosting a donation point or supporting the initiative can email community.safety@lichfielddc.gov.uk.