PLANS to convert a Lichfield building into apartments have been drawn up.

The development is being proposed for 71A Upper St John Street.

The site is currently an office space, but if the scheme is approved by Lichfield District Council it would be converted into four new apartments.

A planning statement said:

“The site is in a highly sustainable location, close to Lichfield City rail station and the city centre bus station. “The proposed development will deliver residential development through the conversion of existing building stock within the urban settlement, which is in line with the district’s spatial strategy.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.