POLICE are appealing for information after a car was stolen in Lichfield following a burglary at a residential property.

The incident happened at around 1am on Friday (28th February).

Offenders took the keys for a blue Mini Cooper S after breaking into a property on Bracken Close before stealing the vehicle.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“If you believe you have any information or CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist us with our enquiries – especially from the Hartslade or Spires area where we believe the offenders may have arrived on foot or parked – please call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 119 of 28th February.”