BURNTWOOD ensured they will record their highest ever league finish by beating Stafford 56-14.

With three games left to play, they are now 19 points ahead of their nearest challengers for the runners-up spot and potential promotion.

The artificial grass pitch and excellent playing conditions suited Burntwood’s style of rugby although it took 20 minutes for them to get off the mark. The only scoring opportunity in that time came from a missed penalty goal by Brett Taylor – but that proved to be his only wayward effort of the afternoon.

Attacking the clubhouse end, midfield scrummage ball was worked to Aidan Barker who made good ground down the right wing. He drew the last defender to feed Connor Brighton who initially juggled the pass but re-gathered to stretch over the try line.

Four minutes later, a promising move by the hosts was lost when a chip ahead rebounded for Reece Elliot to collect and drive through midfield. Possession was moved wide left for former Stafford man Dan Clements to beat his man on halfway and race round to the posts.

The third try came on 33 minutes. The visitors broke out of their own 22 for Billy Fisher and Barker to exchange passes with the former touching down.

Stafford opened their account via Alex Rock who scored following a close range tapped penalty. Dylan Shrehorn converted to make it 21-7.

Burntwood recorded the try bonus point right on half time. Another drive by Elliot plus a dominant scrum forced Stafford into a goal line drop out. Clements fielded the ball and fed Taylor inside who jinked his way through to the line for a fine individual try. His conversion made the half time score 28-7.

Five minutes into the second period, Fisher’s break, chip ahead and follow up put a home defender in trouble and Luke Rookyard had the simple task of touching down.

Two more opportunities went begging for Burntwood, the second of which led to an interception which had the visitors back peddling into their own half. A penalty award put them further back and after probing drives at the line, centre Alosio Yamo Yamo scored and Shrehorn reduced the Stafford arrears to 35-14.

Burntwood sealed the win with three converted ties in the final quarter. First, skipper Josh Canning did the spade work for a quick-thinking Ben Holt to score on the hour mark.

Clements went in for his second after shrugging off his opposite number and then Ben Finney flew down the right wing from the home 22 to score wide out. Taylor added a fine conversion with his most difficult kick of the afternoon to give him a personal haul of 21 points.

Burntwood 2nds added to the feel good factor by defeating Bloxwich 41-15 at the RCI Sportsway.

Alfie Broadhurst dominated his side’s points tally with two tries, two penalties and five conversions for a personal haul of 26.

Skipper Dan Black crossed twice and Dan Garrity scored the final try. Bloxwich scored a penalty in the first half and two tries and a conversion in the second half.

The third team almost made it three wins on the day for the club, but came up just two points shy away to Staffordshire Division Two league leaders Cannock 2nds by 29-27.

They trailed by three tries in the first half, but hit back to lead after the break only to be pipped at the post.

Try scorers for Mark Fern’s side were Liam Robbins, Tom Boswell and two from Adam Evans on debut. Owen Riley added a penalty and two conversions, while Ryan Finney was named man of the match.