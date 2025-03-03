A GROUP of campaigners have been showcasing their plans to create a new specialist bike track in Burntwood.

The proposed pump track – featuring rolling bumps and bank turned – is being proposed at Chasewater and be available for use by cyclists, skateboarders and those on rollerblades.

The group highlighted their campaign at an indoor car boot event this weekend where they encouraged people to lend their support to the proposals.

A spokesperson said:

“A pump track is a specially designed circuit that allows users to ride continuously without pedalling. It offers a fantastic way to stay active while also being a safe and inclusive space for people of all abilities. “One of the key benefits of the proposed pump track is its accessibility. Unlike traditional skateparks or BMX tracks, a pump track can be used by people of all skill levels, from young children learning to ride through to experienced riders looking for a new challenge. “Because it is free to use, it provides a cost-effective way for families to enjoy the outdoors without financial barriers. “Unlike roads or car parks, a pump track provides a controlled and safe environment for riders, reducing the risk of accidents with traffic. It also fosters a sense of community, bringing together people who share a passion for outdoor activities. “We need the community to come together and help make this happen “A pump track would be a fantastic addition to Burntwood, giving people of all ages a safe and exciting place to ride.”

People can find out more on the campaign’s Facebook page.