AN event at a new housing development in Lichfield is offering advice for first time buyers to help them get on the property ladder.

Redrow Midlands is hosting the event from 10am to 5.30pm on 15th March at the Curborough Lakes scheme off Watery Lane.

An independent financial advisor will be on hand to provide support, while visitors will be able to look at homes, including the two-bedroom Baslow design which starts at £289,000.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“We want to make it as easy as possible for first-time buyers in Lichfield to get on the property ladder and our first time buyer weekends are a fantastic opportunity to receive expert advice on purchasing your first home.”

To book a place at the event call 01543 648845.