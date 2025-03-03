LICHFIELD accountancy firms have joined others from across the region at a roundtable event to discuss the impact of the latest budget changes.

The session examined how recent fiscal policies will reshape the business landscape over the coming year.

Fruition Accountancy and CLH Accountants were among those to debate topics such as tax optimisation strategies, cash flow management techniques and technology investments.

The participants have collaborated on a white paper that details their collective analysis and recommendations, which will be published by the end of March and will offer businesses “a roadmap for financial resilience and strategic planning”.

Companies can reserve a copy by calling Alison Barnes on 01827 780550 or emailing ali@cass-online.co.uk.