A LICHFIELD company is celebrating after landing a regional award.

Kembla, based at the Shires Industrial Estate, won the Solar PV Installer or Contractor of the Year title.

The prize was handed over at an Energy Efficiency Awards ceremony in Kenilworth attended by companies from across the West Midlands.

Gary Braybrooke, chairman of the awards, said:

“The winners are leaders in energy efficiency in the UK and these awards are testament to their innovation, expertise and dedication to a greener future for us all.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell added:

“Each of our awards recipients has set new benchmarks for what is possible in reducing energy consumption, cutting carbon emissions and making a lasting impact on businesses, communities, and the environment. “We hope that these awards not only celebrate past and present achievements, but also inspire others to push the boundaries of energy efficiency in the future.”