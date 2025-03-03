THE Lichfield Garrick has launched a new season of shows.

The programme features everything from musical theatre to comedy, tribute artists and a range of famous faces.

Among the productions on the bill will be familiar favourites Dreamcoat Stars, Story of Soul and Chicago Blues Brothers, as well as new additions including Sex Bomb: Celebrating the Music of Sir Tom Jones, Flowers and Friendship Bracelets and Rock for Heroes.

Drama will be on offer from the likes of Blackeyed Theatre’s production of Stoker’s iconic gothic novel Dracula before The Shawshank Redemption show brings Stephen King’s short novel to life on the stage.

Laughs will be provided by the Pride and Prejudice (*sort of) or Sh!tfaced Shakespeare: Hamlet are sure to delight.

A home-grown production will see The Pocket Dream take to the stage at the end of April. Starring Garrick panto favourites Sam Rabone and Ben Thornton, a youth ensemble and an impressive cast, it will see a fun-filled reimagining of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

There’ll also be comedy from Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote, A Shoddy Detective and The Art of Deception, Scummy Mummies and The Dad’s Army Radio Show.

Other names to appear include ventriloquist Paul Zerdin, An Evening with Crissy Rock, Ed Byrne, Dylan Moran and Susie Dent.

A global flavour will be served up by the Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers and The Ladyboys of Bangkok, while football fans will be able to join Andy Townsend, Lee Hendrie and Ian Taylor for An Evening with Aston Villa Legends.

Family-friendly shows on offer include There’s A Monster In Your Show, The Dinosaur That Pooped, The Worst Princess, Spot’s Birthday Party, The Koala Who Could and the Natural History Museum’s Dinosaurs Live.

Musical fans can get their fix with shows from Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre, Lichfield Operatic Society, the Walsall Operatic Society, the Lichfield Players and Brownhills Musical Theatre Company.

The full brochure can be viewed here, while tickets can be purchased by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Garrick’s website.