NINE of out ten parents in Staffordshire have been allocated their first choice secondary school, council chiefs have confirmed.

A total of 8,262 offers have been made for those children starting in September, with 91.9% getting their preferred option – up from 90.8% last year.

Meanwhile, 99% have been given one of their top three choice schools.

Parents will begin receiving emails and letters today confirming where their children have been placed.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Every year, more than 8,000 secondary school places are allocated in Staffordshire. “Our admissions team has been working hard since the end of October to allocate these places across the county – and we have an excellent track record of being able to allocate well above the national average for first preferences. “This is due to our forward planning in ensuring there are enough school places to meet demand, whether that’s by building new schools or expanding existing ones. “Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools.”

Information on how places were allocated at oversubscribed schools, schools with vacancies and the appeals process can be found on the county council’s website.