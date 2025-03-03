A PLANNING application has been submitted as part of proposals to open a new supermarket in Burntwood.

The Lidl development has previously been approved for land at the rear of the former Bridge Cross Garage site off Cannock Road.

The supermarket chain has now submitted plans for the signage to be used on the store.

The application would see illuminated Lidl signs put up along with a flagpole sign and various mounted billboards.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.