THE final words of a woman who was cared for at St Giles Hospice have been shared as part of efforts to highlight the importance of the charity’s services.

Nicola Catley shared her journey via her Nicky New TikTok channel after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in early 2024.

The 45-year-old died in October 2024, but her story is continuing to resonate after she told friends: “I’m at peace – I’m calm”.

Her story has been shared as St Giles joins a collaboration with 143 hospices across England, Scotland, and Wales, brought together by Hospice UK for the National Hospice Legacy Campaign.

Nicola used her social media platform to highlight the reality of hospice care, showing how it supports individuals and families in ways that go beyond medical needs.

She said:

“Without St Giles, I definitely wouldn’t have been comfortable at home. “I wouldn’t have had it any other way to have my last days here, because it is like my home. “They got me to where I am at peace – they are ever so good. They give you privacy. They are there when you need it with your family.”

Kelly Davis, who was friends with Nicola since they were children and spent time with her in her final weeks at the hospice, said:

“I can’t thank St Giles enough for everything they did making Nicky’s final journey of her life so calm, at ease, so relaxed and allowed her to feel safe. “They all did an amazing job in taking care of her needs and also mine. I can’t thank them enough and I will be forever grateful.”

Sharing her experiences before her death, Nicola said what touched her most was learning how hospices rely on charitable support.

She said:

“You would be surprised to learn what funding they get. It’s hardly anything. It’s all run by fundraising and people don’t realise this. “This is the main priority at the moment – fundraising for these places, because think about the people who haven’t got families. They need peace and comfort. “And that’s all you want in your last days.”

Friend Emma Roche added:

“Nicky is missed daily by all who knew her and it was awful what she went through, but St Giles made the pain and heartache of her final journey a little bit easier knowing how cared for and supported she was. “Their love and care was unconditional and she was treated like a member of the St Giles family.”

Elinor Eustace, CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“Nicola’s powerful message resonates deeply with all of us at St Giles Hospice. “Her courage in sharing her story, and her passionate belief in the importance of hospice care, will help ensure others can receive the same comfort and support she experienced. “Nicola’s legacy will live on through the impact her words continue to have in highlighting the importance of securing hospice care for future generations.”

St Giles Hospice spends close to £10million a year providing specialist care, with just 18% of this funded by the Government.

In her final messages, Nicola reflected on legacy and urged others to leave one for St Giles to further help them.

She said:

“I’ve never thought about a legacy really, but I want to leave one to help St Giles. My family are going to carry it on. “If people can keep supporting them then do it.”

To support those considering leaving a gift in their will, St Giles Hospice has partnered with Octopus Legacy to offer a free will-writing service.

For details visit www.stgileshospice.com/support-us/donate/gifts-in-wills.