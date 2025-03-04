CHESS enthusiasts are being given the chance to get free membership to a local club.

Lichfield Chess Club is making the offer to those who attend newcomer nights at the Lichfield Guildhall on 6th and 13th March.

David Short, who is in charge of new member liaison, said the adults and juniors would be eligible.

“During the past 12 months the membership page on our website regularly produces a stream of inquiries, but for some reason many people say they are coming and then fail to turn up. “I feel pretty sure that other Lichfield community clubs have a similar experience, so we hope that the free membership offer will help to overcome any first night nerves. “Our aim is to start the new season with our biggest membership this century.”

The club is one of the largest in the Midlands, running 16 teams in four different leagues.

It also runs it owns league in May and June restricted to neighbouring clubs to keep travelling down.

The newcomer nights start at 7.15pm. For more details visit the Lichfield Chess Club website.