A CONSTRUCTION firm has been appointed to support the development of Lichfield’s new cinema.

The former Debenhams building in the Three Spires Shopping Centre is currently being converted to house the Everyman facility.

The development will also include food and drink outlets, including The Botanist, as well as a roof terrace, outdoor seating and public plaza.

Midlands firm The Construction Consultants have been brought on board to provide quantity surveying and agent services to see the scheme at the three-storey city centre site through to completion.

The company’s co-founder and director Alex Pimley said:

“We are delighted and honoured to have been appointed to this scheme that we know is very important to the people of Lichfield. “The end result will be a vibrant hub for entertainment and socialising in heart of the city.”