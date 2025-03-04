A LICHFIELD woman has enjoyed a 101st birthday to remember – after sharing it with another resident at her care home.

Audrey Williams marked the milestone yesterday (3rd March) at Horse Fair Care Home alongside Louie Wroe who was born on the same day in 1924.

The pair enjoyed a joint celebration at the home for the occasion.

Audrey was born in Walsall before moving to Lichfield where she lived for 73 years with husband Nat.

A spokesperson for Horse Fair Care Home said:

“Louie and Audrey had never met until Audrey moved into Horse Fair last year and at first we thought Louie was mistaken when she told us about the amazing coincidence of their birthdays. “But here they both are, 101 and counting.”