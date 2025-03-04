LICHFIELD’S women clocked up the points as both the firsts and the seconds secured victory over the weekend.

The reds set a club league record as they ran out 139-0 winners over Sheffield, scoring 21 tries from 11 different players, 17 of which were converted by Molly Draycott.

The city kicker also scored four tries to account for 54 of the points on the final scoreboard – a haul that means she is now the league’s highest scorer.

Kaz Kacirkova and Zoe Evans contributed five and three tries respectively, while Bryany Chalk (2), Lauren Bird (2), Danni Allen, Lottie Bozon, Phoebe Weaver, Charlotte Gauje, Tanya Bird and Ellie Turner were the others crossing the try line.

The greens, meanwhile, made the short journey to Aston Old Eds and came away with a 59-13 victory.

Nine tries were scored with Grace Collins (2), Amy Edmondson (2) and Alice Hodgkinson (2) accounting for two thirds of them.

Others on the scoreboard were Emily Williams, Lily O’Brien and Sarah Baugh. Emelia Twesigye kicked seven conversions.