A LICHFIELD legal firm has appointed two new associate directors.

Ian Meadows is joining Ansons Solicitors’ dispute resolution and employment team, while Sara Anderson comes in to the family law department.

Ian, who has spent more than three decades as a solicitor, specialises in areas such as landlord and tenant matters, boundary disputes and corporate insolvency.

Sara, meanwhile, has 14 years of experience covering family law areas such as divorce, financial settlements and child arrangement matters.

Martin de Ridder, managing director at Ansons Solicitors, said:

“I do not doubt that Ian’s extensive experience in dispute resolution and Sara’s outstanding reputation in family law will enhance our ability to provide first-class legal support to our clients as we continue to grow and strengthen our firm. “I look forward to seeing what we can achieve with them on board.”