A NEW fish and chip shop has opened in Lichfield.

Boley’s Plaice welcomed its first customers yesterday (3rd March).

Based at Boley Park Centre off Ryknild Street, the outlet has already proven popular with customers.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s been amazing to see so many people coming through our doors.”

The shop is open from midday to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm Monday to Saturday.