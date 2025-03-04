A SERVICE is offering free support for former miners and their families in the local area.

CISWO – the coal mining charity – has launched a new partnership with AtaLoss and Octopus Legacy.

The service, launching as part of Free Wills Month, provides practical, emotional and financial guidance to help navigate end of life challenges, giving support and peace of mind for mining families as they prepare for the future.

Free will writing, bereavement support, managing finances and power of attorney guidance are among the areas covered by the link-up.

Nicola Didlock, chief executive at CISWO, said:

“We recognise the vital importance of having things in place to support end of life. We understand the difficult decisions that our beneficiaries have to make at a time where they are at their most vulnerable, which is why we have extended our service to meet this need. “Working in former coal mining communities and supporting thousands of people each year, we understand the particular challenges that former miners and their families can face at this difficult time. “We know that our beneficiaries want to be prepared but, often don’t know where to start and are proud that our service in partnership with Octopus Legacy and AtaLoss can be there to help.”

For more information, visit www.ciswo.org.uk/endoflife