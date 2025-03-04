TWO singers will team up with the Chanteuse Chamber Choir for a show in Lichfield.

Paul Martin and Jem Sharples, known as Tenors Unlimited, will bring their Great Songs Tour to the Garrick on 22nd March.

The show will feature everything from opera to pop and musical theatre.

Paul, who is originally from Sutton Coldfield, said:

“I can’t wait to revisit the area and perform at Lichfield Garrick – it’s like a homecoming.” “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”

For ticket details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.