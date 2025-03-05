A BURNTWOOD construction business says securing a key role in a £1billion housing initiative is a “transformational moment”.

Affordable housing and Extra Care specialist Keon Homes beat off competition to gain preferred contractor status for the Wolverhampton Housing Development Framework.

It is about to start construction work on a £40million “remodelling project” at New Park Village as well as the first phase of 99 new bungalows in Bushbury.

Matt Beckley, Keon Homes’ partnerships director, said:

“This is arguably the biggest deal in our history, with the opportunity to support the redevelopment of some key housing sites in Wolverhampton and, then potentially, further afield. “Our track record for bringing challenging schemes to market and then completing them on time and to budget played a key role in the award, that and our passion for creating communities where individuals and families can thrive. “It’s more than bricks and mortar to us.”

Cllr Steve Evans, deputy leader and cabinet member for city housing at the City of Wolverhampton Council, said:

“Our new Housing Development Framework is helping speed up the delivery of good homes in well-connected neighbourhoods across Wolverhampton, while providing affordable housing to residents. “It will also allow our housing team to plan estate regeneration and gain advice from contractors and developers, like Keon Homes, on buildability and viability as we work in partnership to ensure value for money. “This will prove to be an effective way to deliver new homes and, crucially, increases the city’s housing stock when it needs it most.”

Five new jobs have been created as a result of the agreement which means the company also has a direct award providing it with a “streamlined process to procure works for the next four years”.

The agreement for Keon Homes comes on the back of its recent announcement of work on a £35million project as part of the Port Loop development in Birmingham.

Managing director Richard Williams said:

“We have slowly but surely been building a reputation in the East and West Midlands as a developer that organisations can trust and this means we are now working with 11 housing associations and the City of Wolverhampton Council on this landmark framework. “The direct award is also very important. In essence, it means other local authorities can come to us direct with a site award, without having to go through the time-consuming and costly procurement process.”