PLANS to transform a number of barns at the historic Swinfen Hall Hotel have been unanimously approved by councillors at Lichfield District Council.

The venue has earmarked two buildings to be used as a wedding venue with others to be used as office space.

It is also planned that the existing water tank will be demolished for a new 155-space car park.

Swinfen and Packington Parish Council raised objections over the move, while 13 residents also formally opposed the proposals.

In January, councillors deferred the application following extensive discussions – but now the application has been amended to include the use of a valet service for weddings.

An agreement on the marquee removal has also been reached, meaning that the applicant will withdraw the appeal against enforcement action the council was taking on that structure.

A planning officer’s report said:

“The principle of the development continues to be considered acceptable. Additionally, further measures such as a car park management plan, site management plan, a requirement to remove the marquee and a legal binding of the land will ensure that the proposed development will minimise any disturbance to local residents. “The approval of this application will help fund the restoration of Swinfen Hall, provide jobs to residents within the district and deliver quality small-scale office space to the district.”