PLANS for a new unitary authority for Staffordshire have been backed by the county council’s cabinet.

It comes after the Government outlined proposals to end two-tier authority areas such as the county council and Lichfield District Council.

Initial plans need to be drawn up this month before more detailed information is supplied in November.

Two competing proposals have been put forward so far, with Stoke-on-Trent City Council suggesting two bodies covering the north and south of the county.

But the alternative county council proposal would see a single authority replace Staffordshire County Council and the eight districts and borough councils. A Mayor role would also be created to cover both Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said its proposal would ensure consistency of services for residents.

“The county council and our neighbouring district and borough councils have a track record of delivering for the residents and businesses of Staffordshire. “This county council is a well-run, ambitious and financially stable authority, so it makes sense to build on this legacy by creating a Staffordshire unitary, rather than break up something that is proven to work. “A Staffordshire unitary would be set up for success and would also avoid risking the dismantling of critical services such as the care currently provided to the most vulnerable children and adults in Staffordshire.”

The county council leader said that the short timeframe set by Government meant the proposals were still very much an outline plan.

He said:

“The Government has made it clear that we must submit a proposal, whether we agree with local government reorganisation or not. “The ambitions, interests and welfare of the communities we serve is what drives this county council and our proposal for a Staffordshire unitary keep this at the heart of the new face of local government. “The hard work on shaping exactly how this will look will now gather pace over the coming weeks and months before a final option is agreed by Government.”

Following the approval by Cabinet, the outline proposal will now be considered by a meeting of the full Staffordshire County Council on 13th March.

Once a final proposal is agreed, it is not expected to be fully implemented until 2028 at the earliest.