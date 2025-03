RUNNERS had a flipping great time at the annual Lichfield Pancake Races.

Held on Bore Street, the annual Shrove Tuesday event yesterday (4th March) saw more than 30 entrants across adult and mascot races.

The ladies’ race was won by Britney Lewis from John German Estate Agents, while Will Preece from EPO Solicitors took the male title.

A hotly-contested mascot race saw Jack Devlin from John German Estate Agents lead the field, despite being dressed as a house.