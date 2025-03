MEMBERS of Lichfield Camera Club have taken on a “three of a kind” challenge for their latest competition.

The photographers were set the task of producing a trio of images which when taken as a whole was more pleasing on the eye than the individual pictures.

A spokesperson said:

“As always, the competition generated some highly creative responses. “The judge’s choice of best image was Teddy Playtime by Anne Anderson.”

For more details on joining the club visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.

Teddy Playtime by Anne Anderson Three Owls by Nigel Lord Red squirrel by Sue Freeman Leaves by Sandra Morgan Astantia by Darron Matthews Cathedral windows by Kevin Boycott Chimneys and Spires by Richard Moore Heart attack on three plates by Chris Redman