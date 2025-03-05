A LICHFIELD shop has been refused planning permission to retain illuminated sign.

Dylan Convenience Store at 17 St John Street had applied to keep the LED signage and posters on the outside of the building.

An application form said the sign had been in place for eight months – but now Lichfield District Council has refused to grant permission for it to remain.

A planning report said:

“It is considered that the proposal represents harm to the surrounding area, the surrounding conservation area and the setting of adjacent listed buildings and as such neither preserves nor enhances the historic environment. There are no significant public benefits that would outweigh this harm. “The proposed advertisement boards and lettering, by virtue of the materials proposed, their positioning and therefore design at this location would introduce a visually incongruous addition to the street scene which would cause harm to the townscape.”

