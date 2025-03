A MAN has been charged with drug offences after a search in Burntwood.

It comes after police found cocaine, crack and cannabis, as well as £250 in cash, at an address in the town yesterday (4th March)

Reece Winter, 26 and from Sandwell, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, cannabis and cocaine and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear North Staffordshire Justice Centre today .