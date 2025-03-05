A LOCAL MP has urged people to back a petition calling for improved safety around school minibuses.

It follows a campaign led by the parents of a child killed in a crash and teaching union NASUWT.

Liz Liz and Steve Fitzgerald’s daughter Claire was 13 when she died along with 11 other pupils and their teacher when their minibus crashed on the M40 near Warwick in 1993. Only two students survived.

NASUWT said that while much had been done to improve safety of vehicles themselves since the incident, the petition was needed to ensure all school’s have a full public service vehicle operator’s licence.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT’s General Secretary, said:

“Teachers can be expected to work for a full day in the classroom and then be asked to drive pupils, often for hours at a time. This is completely unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue. “The campaign is gaining momentum with MPs giving their backing to close the loophole in the regulations, bring in statutory safeguards and ensure all drivers of minibuses have formal qualifications “Now we need to see concerted action by Ministers to ensure everything is done to prevent history repeating itself.”

A recent survey carried out by NASUWT found that nearly a quarter of teachers reported feeling tired when driving minibuses, with 16% revealing they had been behind the wheel of a school vehicle despite having had no training to do so.

Sarah Edwards, Labour representative for Tamworth – which includes areas such as Shenstone, Stonnall, Whittington and Fazeley – said:

“I have supported Liz and Steve’s campaign since I was first elected, and with a change in Government we have a new chance to make school minibuses safer. “Children, teachers and staff travelling in school minibuses should be as safe as possible. “Please sign the petition to help us drive a change in the law to prioritise driver qualifications and make sure school minibuses are safe for everyone.”

The petition can be found here.