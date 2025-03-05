PEOPLE are being invited to help shape a new public mural in Lichfield city centre.

The artwork, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity scheme, will be created in the alleyway between Market Street and the Bird Street car park.

It will cover the full 30 metres of the route and capture Lichfield’s heritage.

The mural will be created by street artist Nacho Welles, who is responsible for similar works in locations around the world.

Cllr Richard Holland, cabinet member for the high street and economic development, said:

“I am so pleased to see that this alleyway will soon be transformed into a vibrant area that our residents can be proud of. “This mural contributes to our work to improve our high streets and will be an important contribution to our vibrant economy.”

Lichfield District Council is now seeking input from residents, businesses and community groups to help shape the final artwork that will be painted in the coming months.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“This mural should represent everything that makes Lichfield the place it is – the people that live here, the landmarks that shape our streets and the famous figures that represent our heritage. “That’s why we want this new piece of public art to be community led.”

People can take part in an online survey until 16th March to give their views on themes, colour schemes and key elements that should be included in the artwork.

Nacho, who will also host street art workshops with local students as part of the project, said:

“I’m delighted to be chosen for this project in Lichfield. The artwork will be bold, bright and colourful, designed to enliven the alleyway and reflect the community’s vision.”

The survey can be found here.