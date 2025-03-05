PREPARATIONS are underway for the return of a summer programme offering activities for young people.

The Space scheme is being launched once again by the Staffordshire Commissioner after seeing more than 8,600 youngsters across the county taking part last year.

Aimed at those aged between eight and 17, it brings together public, voluntary and private sector groups to provide activities during the school holidays.

It is funded from proceeds of crime along with a contribution from the Staffordsire Fire and Rescue Service and aims to help reduce levels of anti-social behaviour, with the number of reported incidents involving young people falling from 1,395 in 2016 to 248 in 2024.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Work is well underway for this year’s Space programme, which promises an even greater range of activities for young people to get stuck into over the summer, meeting new friends and trying something new. “The programme simply wouldn’t be possible without all the partners who come together to facilitate the Space activities, which also help to reduce anti-social behaviour and make a positive difference in our communities. “Last year’s programme was a huge success, and I look forward to seeing just as many young people enjoying Space next summer.”

For more details visit www.staffordshire-pfcc.gov.uk/space.