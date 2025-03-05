A CELEBRATION of the culture, skills and talents of refugees and displaced individuals will be held in Lichfield next month.

The Garrick will host the Look Who’s Here showcase from 11am to 3.30pm on 13th April.

It has been organised by the City of Sanctuary and will feature stalls displaying crafts, goods and services in areas such as jewellery, wood carving, tailoring, books, painting, photography, food and language classes.

A spokesperson said:

“We are inviting all members of our community who have been displaced from their native homes, or who may face discrimination or exclusion as a result of racism, poverty, abuse, sexuality, disability or violence, to join us in celebrating their skills and life experiences. “There will also be activities and performances throughout the day, many of which will take place on the main stage, including the Ukranian choir, dramatic performances, multi-lingual storytelling and artists at work.”

For more details email admin@lichfield.cityofsanctuary.org.