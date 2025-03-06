PEOPLE across the country are beginning to receiving a lifesaving treatment made with the help of blood donors in Staffordshire.

Plasma, which makes up 55% of blood, contains antibodies which can strengthen or stabilise the immune system – and by stripping these out they can be used to help those with life-limiting illnesses.

Over the past three years, plasma from blood donors has been stored up, with a manufacturing process taking place in recent weeks ready for plasma-based medicines – such as immunoglobulin – to be used on NHS patients from today (6th March).

The project, which is designed to reduce the reliance on overseas imports amid a global shortage, has seen thousands of litres of plasma collected.

It will be the first time such medications have been made from donations in this country in 25 years.

Daniel Cooper, assistant director for blood donation operations with the NHS Blood and Transplant service, said:

“Thanks to our amazing blood and plasma donors in Staffordshire and across England, for the first time in a quarter of a century, patients are now receiving plasma medicines made from donations taken in England. “We need more blood donors to help make more of these medicines and build UK self-sufficiency. “Your donation is now helping save lives in new ways. Go to blood.co.uk to become a donor.”