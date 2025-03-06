BOXER Jack Finlan is looking for more of the same after coming through his professional debut with flying colours.

The Burntwood fighter saw off experienced Lithuanian Simas Volosinas on points in a four-round contest back in October.

The 23-year-old will be back in the ring when he joins the bill for the BCB Promotions March Madness event at the Hanger Venue in Wolverhampton on Saturday (8th March).

The super featherweight said:

“I’m excited and ready to go. “The fight with Volosinas was more about absorbing the atmosphere and enjoying the experience. He’s a tough man, but I felt I handled it well and managed the pressure I’d put on myself. “Boxing over four rounds as a professional didn’t feel that different from the amateurs – it was more about adjusting to the smaller gloves and getting used to the subtle differences. “However, the feedback was positive, and everyone was happy with my performance.”

Finlan began his boxing career as an amateur at Platinum Boxing and after turning professional remained at the gym in Burntwood under coach Ste Cadman.

Preparation for this fight has included numerous sparring rounds.

“The nerves are definitely less this time around. It’s a great opportunity for me on a really strong card. “The Hangar is such a good place to box and I want to be as active as possible. “My last couple of years were hampered by injuries, so now I want to stay busy and box as frequently as I can.”

The March Madness bill also includes Queensbury Promotions duo Ben Fail and heavyweight Joe Bourne, along with BCB’s Ollie Cooper and Ryan Woolridge. The card is completed by Brandon Bethell, James Griffiths, Cory O’Regan, Mia Holland and Jack Wyn Roberts.

Final remaining tickets are available now, priced at £45 or £80 VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com.