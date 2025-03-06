BURNTWOOD Rugby Club was well-represented in the Staffordshire Under 20 meeting with Cheshire.

The match was a warm-up for the Jason Leonard Under 20s County Championship which begins at the end of the month against Warwickshire at Lichfield RUFC.

Players Aidan Barker, Dan Clements, Josh Massey and Sam Perrins all featured in Staffordshire’s 33-16 win.

Guiding the team from the touchline were head coach Steve Harris with his assistants Tim Liggins, Luke Rookyard, Brett Taylor and Jimmy Davies. The physio was Reece Elliot, making a total of nine representatives from Burntwood involved in the county set-up.