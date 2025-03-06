CHILDREN at a Burntwood school have taken steps to highlight the dangers caused by poor car parking.

The youngsters from Fulfen Primary School produced their own lollipop sign and foam fingers as part of the initiative.

Their efforts have been supported by Staffordshire County Council’s school travel advisor, while civil enforcement officers have stepped up patrols near the school and have spoken to drivers about restrictions on local roads.

The pupils also welcomed the chair of Burntwood Town Council, Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, to see first hand the problems parking near the school is causing, with roads blocked due to parked cars making it difficult for pedestrians and emergency service vehicles to get past.

Headteacher Jane Davies said:

“We are committed to improving the environment around school to benefit the wider school community.”