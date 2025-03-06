THE hits of the West End will come to the Lichfield Garrick next week.

Dreamcoat Stars will stop off in the city as they embark on a third UK tour.

The show will once again feature a night of musical hits from productions such as We Will Rock You, Hairspray, West Side Story and Jersey Boys.

A spokesperson said:

“Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre. “This megamix production is guaranteed to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home.”

Tickets for the show on 13th March are £29.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.