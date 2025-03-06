A LICHFIELD school’s residential scheme which had been at risk of closure has been hailed as “outstanding” by inspectors.

Saxon Hill Academy was assessed by Ofsted back in November.

The newly-published report following the visit praised the “dedicated team of care staff” that operates alongside teaching staff to operate the sleepover club.

The provision had previously been in doubt until Staffordshire County Council confirmed it would continue to fund it until the summer of 2026.

The decision came after a campaign saw the sleepover club described as a “lifeline” for children and their families.

Ofsted’s report said those attending the residential provision were making “extraordinary progress due to tailored care from staff”.

The inspectors added:

“Before a child comes to stay, discussions take place between staff, the child’s family or guardians and any health professionals involved. “There is effective planning around health and personal care needs, communication and feeding schedules. This contributes to children developing skills with their independence and feeding and dressing themselves and making progress in education and socialising with other children. “Children flourish in a nurturing and supportive environment. Leaders and staff create a home away from home.”

The inspectors said the school’s sleepover residential provision benefited from a collective approach from all members of the delivery team.

“Staff are guided by highly-qualified health professionals, including school nurses, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists. “The school cook is a longstanding member of the team. She has an impressive knowledge of each child’s dietary needs, likes and dislikes. “Children’s preferred methods of communication are known, and staff take great care to ensure that children can influence their day-to-day care. Staff are trained and use communication aids. “Leaders and managers are remarkably passionate about the high-quality service provided to children. They have created a culture where staff support children to continue to flourish and make life-lasting progress. “This has spread to the staff, who are consistently striving to provide the best care and support to prepare children for adulthood.”

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.