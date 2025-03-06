EVER since coming to prominence in the band Starsailor James Walsh has carved out a career based around strong songwriting and musicianship.

With a stripped down presentation, his work was shown in a new light as he entertained a near capacity crowd at the Hub at St Mary’s as part of his latest tour.

With only a guitar for company, his careworn vocals and narrative songs were played with spirit and verve.

Starsailor songs featured throughout the 90 minutes, but he also found time for some well chosen covers such as Bob Dylan’s Like A Woman and the encore of In My Life by The Beatles.

The concert started with the singalong indie anthem Good Souls, while other favourites included Alcoholic, Strangers at the Bar and Way to Fall.

Starsailor are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a nationwide tour this year – and the quality of the singer and writing of their frontman shows why he has been able to maintain this level of quality and longevity in a career that can be over so quickly as tastes and fashion change.