BURNTWOOD face a tough test this weekend as they welcome league leaders Sutton Coldfield.

Josh Canning’s men have already secured their highest ever league finish and currently sit 19 points clear in second place with three games left to play.

They go into the game on the back of a 56-14 win at Stafford and will be hoping to avenge a 31-17 defeat in the reverse fixture at Sutton Coldfield last season.

Kick-off tomorrow (8th March) is at 3pm.