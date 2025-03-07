A PROJECT bringing free arts opportunities to local residents is hosting a workshop in Armitage.

The Lichfield Arts Explore, Create Connect (ECCO) initiative is running over three years thanks to support from Lichfield District Council.

The next free event will take place at Armitage with Handsacre Village Hall from 1.30pm to 5pm.

It will feature as jazz jam session with local trumpeter and guitarist Nick Dewhurst and his trio.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Join Nick, double bassist Tom Marsh and drummer Joe Waterman for a relaxed and fun session. “Open to all ages and skill levels, this is the perfect chance to play some easy tunes and explore improvisation in a supportive setting. “Whether you’re a seasoned musician or trying jazz for the first time, bring your instrument and join the fun.”

Nick’s session will run from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and will be followed by a jazz and blues guitar workshop from 2.45pm and a gig by the Tom Morgan Trio at 4pm.

For more details visit the Lichfield Arts website.